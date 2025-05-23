Utah Jazz Host UNC Guard for Pre-Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz are bringing in another intriguing guard prospect for a workout in the weeks ahead of next month's draft.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz are hosting North Carolina guard RJ Davis among one of their many pre-draft workouts.
Davis, a 6-foot guard for the Tar Heels, is an experienced college scorer with 175 games under his belt at North Carolina. During his five years in Chapel Hill, he had career averages of 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field.
In his most recent campaign for the 2024-25 season, Davis played and started in all 37 contests, logging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 41.3% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three.
In 2024, Davis won the Jerry West Award and earned First-Team All-American after being a catalyst in UNC's ACC championship, eventually leading the way to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in their March Madness showing. And of course, Davis was a part of the Tar Heels' roster during their National Championship run in 2022, one that was inevitably cut short by the Kansas Jayhawks.
Davis does lack the prototypical NBA guard size at just 6-foot, but he does have upside in his role as a tenured guard at the college level, elite quickness, while also proving to be a solid scorer when handed the opportunity.
For the Jazz, he could be worth a look either as a second-round selection with one of their two picks on day two at 43rd or 52nd, or even a free agent pickup if Davis ends up undrafted to add an experienced talent into their backcourt.
Keep an eye on Davis in the mix for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft looms closer on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.