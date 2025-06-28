Former Utah Jazz Veteran Speaks Out on Ace Bailey Situation
In the days following the 2025 NBA Draft and the Utah Jazz's fifth-overall selection of Rutgers' Ace Bailey, it was a decision met with a ton of buzz surrounding the top prospect's potential desire to head to Utah after a pre-draft process involving rumored preferred destations, or a perceived lack of interest to head to Salt Lake City.
Since then, the chatter has started to die down revolving around the Ace Bailey situation and any potential unwillingness to head to the Jazz, as he and his team have shown continued signs of welcoming their new home in Utah, and are set to report on Sunday for his first team press conference.
But now, it becomes time to help Bailey truly embrace Utah as he place he wants to be moving forward. And in the eyes of former Jazz veteran Derrick Favors, if the Rutgers wing gives his new situation a chance, he can find "gold" in Salt Lake City.
Favors, the New Jersey Nets' third-overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft who was dealt to the Jazz in the Deron Williams trade during his rookie year, recently shared his thoughts on Bailey's situation in a post on X, coming from the perspective of someone who's been in similar shoes as Utah's latest top-five pick.
"Being from the inner city of ATL (southside zone3 iykyk) I understand not wanting to go to Utah but it’s better than what you think. It’s not for everyone but if you give it a chance you’ll find gold," Favors wrote.
Favors, a former Jazz veteran who spent ten years with the franchise, could be the perfect name for Bailey to look toward in his scenario, joining a brand-new landscape in Utah; someone who was also a young prospect who spent his first years in the league with Salt Lake City, but then grew to make it a long-term spot for some time.
With what the Jazz organization has put together over the past few seasons, combining a young and budding roster and top-tier front office and staff that can surround Bailey to help him succeed, there's a lot more to love with his new situation than what may meet the eye.
Salt Lake City may not have the top-tier market size or location of what other NBA squads could offer, but there's still a ton of value to be had if you look hard enough, especially in the eyes of Favors–– someone who went on to play over 640 games with the Jazz from 2010 to 2019.
The Jazz made the right move in deciding to bring Bailey to town. Now, the work starts for this organization to make Utah a place he can come to love and stay for the foreseeable future.