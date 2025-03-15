Insider Questions Direction of Jazz's Rebuild
Things are going according to plan for the Utah Jazz during their 2024-25 campaign.
Despite falling to a bottom-three record in the NBA and being nowhere near postseason contention, this is exactly how Utah hoped things would transpire for another season of the rebuild –– bottom out, get solid lottery odds, and get a home run selection at the top of this year' draft.
The process is off to a good start. However, some critics still see the Jazz with significant answers to find in order to take this group to the next aspired level.
One of those recent critics is ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, who still doesn't see a clear path back to contention when drawing out some of the Jazz's plans for the months to come, even if they strike with a perfect draft.
"The Jazz are going to meet their goal of having one of the three bottom spots that will get them a 14% chance to win the lottery in May. But even three years into a rebuild that was kicked off with the trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Jazz haven't built a clear foundation of core players," Windhorst said. "Even if they strike gold in the draft, they still may be a way off from playoff contention."
The clear main prize is Duke's Cooper Flagg –– the number one prospect in this year's class who could inevitably be a future cornerstone and major acquisition for any franchise lucky enough to have him. For the Jazz, this is best case scenario.
Yet, even with Flagg in the picture, Utah would likely still need a few years to furnish a strong surrounding core to compete in a tough Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen is a good option to have as a stable pillar, but as Windhorst goes on to mention, perhaps a trade could even be considered for the Jazz star.
"When Markkanen waited to sign his four-year, $220 million contract extension last August, he waited until rules prevented him from being traded this season. But his commitment to the franchise came with an understanding, league sources said, that the Jazz would have a timely turn toward competing," Windhorst wrote. "For the moment, that path isn't clear -- and Markkanen can be traded after the season."
When the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to kick start a new era and rebuild process, it was known the journey back to being a top contender would be a long one. So far, things are going according to expectations, but it remains to be seen just how long the road will last.
For now, the best hope for Utah and their future aspirations will be to strike as high as they can in this year's draft lottery, and perhaps have luck turn in their favor for a number-one pick on the board. Only time will tell if the Jazz can manage to get such a favorable scenario to come to fruition.
