Insider Says Utah Jazz Had Draft Workout for National Champion Guard
The Utah Jazz could be looking to add some championship pedigree to their young core amid their latest reported pre-draft workout.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz hosted Florida guard Alijah Martin for a pre-draft workout last week.
Martin, an experienced, five-year guard who spent four years at Florida Atlantic before making his transfer to Florida ahead of last season, was inevitably a major part of their title run, and now finds his way into the draft mix as a projected second-rounder.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound guard started in 36 of their 38 games within their backcourt next to March Madness star Walter Clayton Jr., averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in just over 30 minutes a night.
Martin, 23, is the second reported prospect from the Gators to hit the Jazz facility for a workout in the weeks ahead of this month's draft, another being fellow starter Will Richard, who was also brought into the building last week. And perhaps, as the Jazz look to bring in more names for their 21st-overall pick next week, Clayton Jr. could find his way into that mix as well.
As for Martin, the Jazz could look his way with one of their two second-round picks on the board during day two of the draft as an intriguing addition to their young backcourt, whether that be at 43 or 53. In the latest mock draft from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Martin was Utah's projected selection with pick 43.
Keep an eye on Martin as a potential fit in Utah among a long list of prospects brought in by the Jazz brass leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off in just under two weeks on June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Follow Jazz On SI on Facebook and X and subscribe to YouTube for Jazz news videos and live streams!