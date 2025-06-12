Former Utah Jazz HC Barred From Knicks Job
Amid the New York Knicks' recent efforts to poke around the league at opposing head coaches for potential interviews to become their next lead man on the sidelines, it seems they also tried their hand at a former Utah Jazz head coach in the process, before those talks were quickly shot down.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks reportedly requested an interview with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, but were "firmly denied" to speak with him.
Snyder has been the Hawks' head coach since the 2022 season, and his departure from the Jazz after eight years, logging an 86-99 record throughout his tenure with the team.
Snyder was the Jazz's head coach from 2014 to 2022. During his time in Utah, he saw his considerable share of success, winning 58.5% of his 636 total games, surging to the second-winningest coach in franchise history, and leading the team to six-straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2022, despite never making it over the hump for a Western Conference Finals berth.
Snyder comes in as yet another head coach on the list New York has been denied to speak to after they decided to fire Tom Thibodeau, including Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks, Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets, Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and even Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls.
A wide-spanning, diligent process for the Knicks, but one that's proven to be a bit unsuccessful up to this point.
The Knicks' effort was even a move from the Knicks that captured the attention of Hawks star guard Quin Snyder, who made his feelings clear on the idea with two simple words.
For the Knicks, their coaching search will move onward, but as made clear here, they won't be having their shot at Snyder to be the next man up.