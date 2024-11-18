James Harden Makes Historic Feat in Jazz vs. Clippers
While we didn't get to see the Utah Jazz secure their fourth win of the season on Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, fans did get to witness some NBA history in the process of Utah's eventual 105-116 loss-- thanks to the efforts of former league MVP James Harden.
In the process of Sunday's Jazz-Clippers contest, Harden made NBA history by surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen for second in all-time three-pointers made at 2,793, now trailing only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for the top spot-- who he trails by around 800.
Harden secured his number two spot midway through the first quarter when he pulled up on the right wing while switched onto by Lauri Markkanen. Harden finished the night with 20 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, cashing in two of his eight threes in the contest.
Harden's historic mark further proves himself to be among the top scorers in NBA history. Allen's 2,973 number was accomplished through 1,300 games, while Harden's was done in just 1,086. The Clippers guard has also etched himself within the top-20 point-scorers of all-time in the process at 19th, having a ton of potential to keep shooting up those ranks.
Looking forward, the Jazz will face up against him twice more this season, once on February 8th back in Los Angeles, and another date scheduled on March 19th in Salt Lake City, hoping to avoid getting swept 0-3
Needless to say, Harden will have a long way to go if he wants to make his way to the top spot on the list, but number two is nothing to scoff at.
