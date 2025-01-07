Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Receives Unfavorable Injury Update
The Utah Jazz are expected to be without Jordan Clarkson for some time.
According to a team release, Clarkson is dealing with a torn left plantar fascia and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Clarkson has been suffering from nagging foot injuries across the season, and now has yet another issue that will limit him for the start of 2025.
Clarkson has played in 22 games this season, starting in three, averaging 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 34.2% from three. He's remained a stable part of the Jazz's second unit, but now Utah will have to turn elsewhere off the bench for the next two weeks.
For the next two weeks, the Jazz will play in seven games, four at home and three on the road, keeping him out until at least January 17th's matchup against the last-place team in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans.
As a result of Clarkson's absense, the Jazz will likely continue to hand extended opportunities to second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh, who's emerged as a significant bright spot offensively during Utah's most recent two performances. Sensabaugh was a catalyst within the team's recent two-game win-streak, collecting 61 combined points in the back-to-back contests, shooting a collective 62.1% from the field.
While Clarkson remains out for the next two weeks, don't be shocked to see the Jazz front office shop his name within trade talks, as the NBA trade deadline slowly approaches on February 6th.
