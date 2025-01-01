Jazz-Knicks Injury Report: Jalen Brunson Status Update
The Utah Jazz play their first game of the new year when they face the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Both teams have key contributions whose status is in question.
All-Star guard Jalen Brunson (calf) is questionable for the Knicks. As for the Jazz, John Collins (hip) is doubtful. Collins is trending to miss his fifth consecutive game.
The Jazz and Knicks are two franchises headed in different directions. The Jazz have lost four straight and seven of their last nine contests. Utah is 7-24 with the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
The Knicks are winners of their last eight games and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Led by Brunson, New York is 23-10 and has eyes on an NBA championship this year.
The oddsmakers don’t see this as being close. The Jazz are a 14-point underdog heading into the contest. This will be the second and last time these two teams will face each other this year. Utah got the best of New York in a 121-106 victory in its previous meeting. It was Utah's third win this season versus an opponent with a winning record.
Utah has been better on the road than at home this year. Of Utah’s seven wins, five have come away from Salt Lake City. The tip-off is at 5:30 MT.
