Jazz's Collin Sexton Sounds Off on Relationship With Keyonte George
We're now in the second year of the Keyonte George and Collin Sexton backcourt starting with the Utah Jazz, and based on the small sample size to begin the season, it seems the two are beginning to build some momentum for their chemistry and on-court fit together.
It's Sexton's third year in Salt Lake City and George's second, yet already, you've begun to see some noteworthy progression within the two from the season prior. Sexton has started his campaign lights out from beyond three-point range with a career-high 45.3% clip, also continuing as one of the focal points for this Jazz offense, while George has seen improvements in his PPG, APG, and three-point percentage as well.
During the Jazz's Friday practice, Collin Sexton spoke with the media about some of the strides forward he's seen in his and George's relationship.
"I would say our relationship has grown, to be honest," Sexton said. "I would say we're talking more off the court, talking more on the court as well. I feel like when you have a better relationship off the court-- usually, you tend to see things move in the right direction."
Success may not be on the Jazz's side in terms of wins and losses through the first portion of this season, but some subtle steps revolving around this backcourt's ability to mesh and build together is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy 18 games.
Sexton went on to describe how exactly that communication has improved, as well as giving credit to George's development during his sophomore year.
"Just communicating about the little things," Sexton continued. "Or, he'll come to me, ask me life questions-- me going to him, just asking how he's doing mentally, how he's feeling, how his body's feeling. Even on the court, I'm always talking to him or encouraging him sometimes... You can just start seeing him continue to progress and continue to get better as the games go on."
George and Sexton's next opportunity to show out sits on Saturday night, as the Dallas Mavericks travel to the Delta Center for their third matchup of the season.
