Jazz 'Willing to Engage' in Trade Discussions on Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz could be preparing to make some significant moves this NBA offseason.
According to league insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, it seems that the Jazz could ultimately be willing to trade their second-year center Walker Kessler in the right move this summer.
Fisher reports that rival executives around the league have gotten a sense that Utah is open to parting ways with the 22-year-old big this offseason.
"Rival teams believe Utah is willing to engage in trade talks that would part ways with Jazz second-year center Walker Kessler. "- Jake Fisher
Just two seasons ago, Kessler finished as a Rookie of the Year runner-up after a dominant display on the defensive end of the floor, essentially taking the role of this team's interior anchor with the departure of Rudy Gobert. However, after somewhat a turbulent sophomore season, Utah may be looking into the market to pivot off their young big man.
Kessler is coming off his second season in Utah during a campaign in which he averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in around 23 minutes a night.
With the expectation of the Jazz and Danny Ainge "big-game hunting" across this summer, a young player like Kessler could potentially be used as a valuable trade piece in a move to acquire some star talent in Salt Lake City. The Auburn product has remained one of the better rim protectors since entering the league and would stick out as a significant addition on the defensive end to any frontcourt.
At 22 years old, Kessler still possesses a high ceiling in the league and can remain a cornerstone for the future of this Jazz roster, but this front office has a resolute vision of building a championship-contending squad in Utah. It remains to be seen if he remains a part of those plans heading into his third season pro.
Expect trade chatter around the roster to persist as we draw closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, with the first-round starting on Wednesday, June 26th.
