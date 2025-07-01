Knicks Sign Jordan Clarkson After Utah Jazz Buyout
In less than 24 hours following his Utah Jazz buyout, Jordan Clarkson has reportedly agreed to a deal to sign with the New York Knicks on a one-year deal.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Clarkson will sign with the Knicks upon clearing waivers on a minimum contract.
Clarkson, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Jazz on Monday following five and a half years with the franchise, quickly finds the fourth NBA team of his career and joins a championship-ready team in New York fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
The Knicks were reportedly the frontrunners to acquire the 33-year-old upon his departure from Utah, and now, the two sides have agreed to a new deal to bring him into the fold.
The veteran Jazz guard was limited in his last season with Utah, only playing in 39 total games across their 2024-25 campaign, averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field. He'll now have a chance to be a solid bench piece behind the likes of Jalen Brunson in the Knicks' backcourt.
Clarkson's name was in consistent trade rumors for the Jazz entering this summer and across the regular season, and was even linked to the Knicks, who had potential interest back in 2024, though no deal ended up coming to form.
However, it was clear that this summer, the 33-year-old guard didn't have much interest around the trade market, resulting in the Jazz letting the former Sixth Man of the Year hit the open market while buying out his $14.2 million expiring deal. New York, a team hungry to add extra depth to their rotation, looks to be a strong fit for Clarkson, and they get to add him for little to no risk on a one-year veteran minimum contract.
As for the Jazz, their backcourt is preparing to look drastically different next season, as both Clarkson and Collin Sexton have been moved out within the past 48 hours, clearing the way for young guards like Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, and newest first-round pick Walt Clayton Jr. to get extended minutes and develoment opportuinities next year in Utah's rotation.