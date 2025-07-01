Jusuf Nurkic Shares First Message Since Utah Jazz Trade
The Utah Jazz made a big move over the weekend with their decision to trade veteran guard Collin Sexton, with a future second-round pick attached to the Charlotte Hornets, in exchange for 30-year-old center Jusuf Nurkic.
Nurkic, who's spent the past 11 years in the league across several teams, most recently splitting time with the Hornets and Phoenix Suns during the 2024-25 campaign, now finds his way to the Jazz, preparing to be a backup at the five spot to Walker Kessler with a multitude of experience.
And now with the trade finalized, it seems Nurkic has officially touched down in Salt Lake City based on his latest post to X.
"📍 🏔️🎷," Nurkic wrote.
There's no guarantee, but perhaps it could be an indication that the Jazz intend to keep Nurkic on the roster for the time being, rather than look to re-route him elsewhere before the 2025-26 season, as it was once rumored, or else we may not have seen the veteran center decide to report.
During Nurkic's last year in the mix with the Suns and Hornets, he suited up in 51 total games and started in 32 of them to average 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range on just over 20 minutes a night.
Barring an unforeseen trade, Nurkic will be in the fold with Utah for at least one season while on his expiring $19.3 million deal he signed four summers ago with the Portland Trail Blazers, and could be looking to make a statement in his contract year.
However, simply based on the current trends of this Jazz offseason, and the front office having little to no reservations to making a few eye-catching moves to their roster, don't count out something unexpected coming to form surrounding Nurkic before he's set to take the floor with Utah next season.