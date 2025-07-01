Isaiah Collier Reacts to Utah Jazz Buying Out Jordan Clarkson
After five and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson has officially hashed out a contract buyout to find his way to the free agent market this offseason, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks as his newest NBA home for the 2025-26 campaign.
Clarkson, who was the Jazz's longest-tenured veteran on the roster, had tons of fans in Utah both in and outside of the facility– becoming a fan favorite since the days of the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era, since emerging as a staple in the Jazz lineup, and one of the most electric microwave scorers the team has seen perhaps in their franchise's history.
And among those to share their reaction to the news of Clarkson being bought out by Utah was none other than second-year Jazz guard Isaiah Collier, who spoke about the move following Monday's summer league practice.
"Of course, it's the business of basketball," Collier said. "We already talked this morning. That was my vet. Definitely sad to see him go, for sure, but we're in the business of basketball, where things like this happen. I know he's going to do well wherever he goes next, and I know we'll stay in touch."
When it comes to what Clarkson taught Collier during their year in the fold together, Collier centers the main takeaway from his vet on one factor: learning how to be a pro.
"It was just teaching me how to be a pro, basically. Having a short-term memory, those types of things. I think it was great for our team as a whole. I think he was the oldest guy in our locker room, so, I mean, hate to see him go, but I think he's helped a lot of us in many ways."
The writing was on the wall for which direction the Jazz and their front office would be turning this summer as it pertains to the future of Clarkson. As Utah continued to bring in more young guard talent and showed their hand of wanting to further develop those guys, it led to some tough decisions to be made within the backcourt.
The turnover started with the Jazz's move to send Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade over the weekend, while also cutting ties with Johnny Juzang to free up more minutes on the wing and at the two-spot. Utah has high-value draft selections they want to develop and give extended opportunity and minutes for the season ahead, leading to this roster now looking a bit different compared to how the landscape looked entering the 2024-25 campaign.
Now, Clarkson is the latest veteran to move out of the picture throughout an already busy offseason as the Jazz take another step in their youth movement. And while it is the business of basketball, it's always tough seeing a beloved franchise fixture taking his talents elsewhere.