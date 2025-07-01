Heat Land Former Utah Jazz Forward in Pistons Sign-and-Trade
A former member of the Utah Jazz is on the move as a part of the latest sign-and-trade deal to appear across NBA headlines.
According to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Heat have acquired former Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio in a sign-and-trade deal that sends sharpshooting wing Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons.
As a part of the deal, Robinson also signs a new three-year, $48 million contract to join Detroit, and seemingly acts as a replacement on the wing in place of sharpshooter Malik Beasley, the Pistons' free agent guard (and formerJazzman) who's been the face of recent gambling allegations to put his status for next season in jeopardy.
Fontecchio, though, finds himself on the move, joining the Heat after a season and a half after being in Detroit, the place he ended up following a trade to send him out of Utah.
Fontecchio, the undrafted forward who ended up starting his career with the Jazz back during the 2022 season, spent a season and a half and 102 games playing for Utah. In those showings, the Italian wing averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 41.2% shooting from the field, and 36.3% from three.
He would eventually be shipped off from Utah at the 2023 deadline within a deal that would include a 2024 second-round pick– a selection that developed into Kyle Filipowski, now one of the more important pieces of the Jazz's rotation heading into next year.
Now, Fontecchio, who's set to turn 30 years old later this year, is the newest piece to join Miami, one of the more interesting teams sitting in the Eastern Conference heading into next season. On the other hand, the Heat will also lose a longtime franchise fixture in Robinson in the process; a guy who spent the first seven years in South Beach as an undrafted pickup from Michigan.