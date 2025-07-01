Miami Heat Linked to John Collins Trade With Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have made a few big moves surrounding their rostered veterans from last season over the recent days, and they may not be done making changes based on a new rumor connecting them to a potential trade with the Miami Heat.
During an NBA free agency live stream with Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat were linked to a potential trade for big man John Collins, as he named Miami the most likely landing spot for one of the last remaining veterans on Utah's roster, if the Jazz do decide to trade him:
“I think the Heat are considering various options. One name I’ve heard for them has been John Collins... John Collins is the final of the three veterans that Utah has been trying to move off of seemingly for two years now. I do think if that does happen, the Heat would be the most likely team.”
The Jazz have had no qualms in moving on from their veteran pieces from last year in the days following last week's draft, deciding to trade Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, while also buying out the contract of Jordan Clarkson that saw him quickly find a new home with the New York Knicks.
Now, Collins might be the next one out the door for the Jazz in a statement offseason led by new president of basketball ops, Austin Ainge.
Collins has been with the Jazz since arriving in the summer of 2023 in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, and has since spent the last two years with Utah to have a pair of solid seasons, his last being one of the best across his eight-year career.
In his 2024-25 campaign, Collins averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a night on an efficient 52.7% from the field, 39.9% from deep, and 84.8% from the line, albeit in a relatively small sample size of 40 games and 31 starts.
However, as the Jazz now look to increase the workload of their young talent and prioritize the development of their draft picks across the past three summers, this offseason may be the time where Utah makes to make their long-awaited decision to move Collins, perhaps to Miami, which could be at the top of the list of most likely spots to wind up.
Collins will be on an expiring $25.6 million deal this season that brings a bit of financial flexibility to whoever is interested in trading for his services. With that cap number, it could be an ideal fit for one of Miami's bigger contracts, like Andrew Wiggins ($28.2 million, PO next offseason), or Terry Rozier (expiring $26.6 million), with the latter being the more sensible option for both sides.
Maybe the Heat could add an extra ounce of draft compensation alongside a package including Rozier to be sent to Utah, but that might be the most feasible route for the two to come to a potential agreement in the coming days.
It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old big man really will get dealt throughout the Jazz's already active offseason, but if a Terry Rozier for John Collins swap were to soon get hashed out, it'd be far from a surprise.