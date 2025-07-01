Utah Jazz's Cody Williams Reveals Biggest Offseason Goal
As the Utah Jazz and their roster prepare for next season, it's been a busy offseason behind the scenes filled with workouts, on-court training, diets, and for some, a few summer league showings on the horizon to develop, improve, and progress their game ahead of their 2025-26 campaign.
That's the current status for a lot of the Jazz roster heading into Salt Lake City Summer League this weekend, but one player who recently went a bit more in-depth about their offseason work was Utah's 10th-overall pick from last offseason, Cody Williams.
For Williams, the main focus of his offseason so far has centered around three things: eat food, get in the gym, then sleep to do it all again.
"Wake up. Eat. Lift," Williams said during Monday's presser. "Keep eating. Eat all day. Take a nap. Wake up. Eat again, and that's kind of been the regimen."
A big emphasis on the eating part, as Williams noted his calorie goal at this point in the offseason sits at a staggering 4,800, and sometimes even closer to 5,000.
But for Williams, the main reason for doing so focuses on the major emphasis to get stronger ahead of summer league, and more importantly, next season.
"In all seriousness, really just trying to get stronger; trying to put weight on," he said. "I did a pretty good job of that, and then just getting my body right and healthy going into this summer league, and then capitalizing off that, and keep building."
Williams had some ups and downs during his rookie year, spending time in and out of the G League to eventually play in 50 regular-season games, averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 32.3% shooting from the field and 25.9% from the three-point line.
Obviously, the shooting efficiency can always improve, and as he entered the league measuring at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, it was clear Williams had room to improve physically.
But, it seems he's taking those necessary improvements in stride as he puts his dead down for year two, and it seemingly all starts with eating.
"At this point, I hate everything I eat," Williams said. "You do it so much, you don't even eat food to taste it, you're just eating it to get calories... If I get steak and potatoes, I'm living with that, but every time I see food now, I get sick."
"I can really eat whatever, because it's not like I have to watch what I eat. It's like, eat whatever... there's a fun part in that," he said. "But, yeah, I hate eating... I know some people are like, 'I wish I had that problem. I'm like, no you don't."
A long and strenuous offseason for Williams, but one that's certainly working out in his favor so far, only a few months in.
"I feel stronger, and I look stronger. So, it's definitely getting there. But it just sucks eating."
Williams will finally get another chance at some in-game reps as the Jazz get their summer league action rolling later this week on July 5th during the Salt Lake City Summer League.