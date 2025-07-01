Utah Jazz Given Brutal Take on Collin Sexton Trade
The Utah Jazz struck a deal with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to acquire Jusuf Nurkic in return for Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick.
The Jazz had reportedly been shopping Sexton to other teams, but the eventual return wasn't what was hoped. Both Sexton and Nurkic are due to make just under $20 million this year, with each one on an expiring contract.
Following the recent burst of trades, ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton dealt each team an official grade for their respective acquisitions. Pelton gave the Jazz a 'D', saying it felt like the team was "forced" to make a move.
"Based on the fact that the Jazz had to attach a second-round pick, it doesn't appear there was much of a market for Sexton," Prelton wrote. "After adding No. 18 pick Walter Clayton Jr. to recent first-round picks Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, Utah had urgency to move Sexton and create playing time at the point. Giving up a draft pick to facilitate this swap shows what happens when teams feel forced to make a move."
"Barring a trade that sends starting center Walker Kessler elsewhere, the Jazz won't likely have much need for Nurkic's fading production. Starting power forward John Collins will probably serve as Utah's backup center, while 2024 second-round pick Kyle Filipowski is also an option at the position.
In all likelihood, Nurkic will function primarily as an expiring salary to trade at the deadline if the Jazz want to use some of their projected max-level cap space for 2026-27 to take on a long-term contract this season."
Last season, Sexton played in 63 games for Utah (61 starts), averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. He's spent the last three seasons as a piece in Utah's rebuild, but has not been able to elevate the backcourt to the desired level.
As Pelton mentioned, there's an apparent clog at the point, making it necessary for Utah to move a guard before next season. With only one year left on his deal, Sexton was an obvious choice as the team can try to squeeze some trade value out of him before he hits the open market.
Nurkic played just 26 games for the Hornets last year after landing there in a deal with the Phoenix Suns. On the year, Nurkic appeared in 51 games, averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.
With the Jazz already having Walker Kessler, John Collins, Kyle Filipowski, and Taylor Hendricks in the frontcourt, it may be hard for Nurkic to find minutes. It's possible Utah flips him for more value, or they could use him as an expensive veteran locker room presence.
Regardless, it's clear to Pelton that the Jazz lost this trade. He gave the Hornets an 'A', showcasing the lopsidedness of the deal. Losing the pick for a near-equal salary hit isn't ideal, but it's all the Jazz could get for Sexton.