Utah Jazz Stock Watch: Isaiah Collier Up, Cody Williams Down
The 2024-25 NBA regular season is quickly coming to an end, and with that, it’s a great time for reflection.
The Utah Jazz's goals for this season were clear: evaluate their young talent, give them opportunities to grow, and prepare to add more talent to this group going forward. In that sense, the season can be viewed as a success regardless of their record.
Over the past two drafts, the team has added six players, all of whom are either 20 or 21 years old right now. Let’s take a look at where their stocks stand right now.
Taylor Hendricks: Steady
An unfortunate injury ended Hendricks’ sophomore season before it truly began. The 21-year-old has physically developed a great deal since he was drafted. He remains intriguing as a long, athletic, defensive minded frontcourt piece that can shoot the ball offensively.
Hopefully he can get healthy and pick up his development where he left off. The Jazz desperately missed his defensive identity this season.
Keyonte George: Steady
A sophomore campaign putting up nearly 17 points and 6 assists per game was a nice step up from his promising rookie year. Questions remain about George’s ceiling, which are largely tied to the 6 '4 guards defense and overall offensive efficiency.
George is a prime candidate for a year-three jump with his mix of offensive versatility, difficult shot making, and live ball passing. He needs to get stronger, more disruptive defensively, and find ways to generate easy looks when his perimeter shot isn’t falling.
I still have high hopes for the Texas native and his future with this team.
Brice Sensabaugh: Up
The former Ohio State Buckeye seemed to find his niche and NBA skill as a spot-up shooter late in the year. At 6’5 with a heavy frame, Sensabaugh thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat. He is shooting nearly 42% from deep on the season.
He still needs to round out the rest of his game, but Sensabaugh looked more engaged and bought into team schemes as the season progressed. This should bode well for him in his future with the Jazz.
Cody Williams: Down
It was a forgettable rookie season for the tenth overall pick from Colorado. It’s too soon to write him off, but Williams has a massive summer ahead of him.
He needs to get stronger, more decisive, and ultimately find where he can impact an NBA game.
Isaiah Collier: Up
One of two Jazz rookies vying for a spot on the All-Rookie Second Team, Collier was promoted to the starting lineup about halfway through the year and did a nice job running the team and distributing the ball to his teammates. His 6.3 assists per game paced his class, and he broke John Stockton’s Jazz rookie assist record.
Questions remain about Collier’s ability to generate offense in the halfcourt. Shooting just under 25% from three is a dangerous spot for a guard to be, but he’s strong, fast, and aggressive, which helps him get downhill and either score or find a teammate.
As of now, it looks like the Jazz found a nice piece with the 29th overall pick out of USC.
Kyle Filipowski: Up
What a rookie year it has been for Flip, who has few, if any, weaknesses in his offensive game.
At 6’11, the big man from Duke can dribble, pass, shoot, and rebound the ball. He has a high basketball IQ and plays a versatile role, something that will bode well for him regardless of whether he needs to scale his game up or down to fit his team.
Finding a role where he can survive defensively while also being able to attack mismatches on offense could be a challenge, but the stock for Filipowski is definitely on the rise. He’s the same age as the team’s sophomores, but for the only second-round pick of the group, Filipowski is going to have a long and productive NBA career.