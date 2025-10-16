Walker Kessler Reveals How Utah Jazz Can Improve Defensively
The Utah Jazz have been far from an exemplary squad on the defensive side of the ball for the past two seasons.
In the past two campaigns led by Will Hardy, the Jazz have fallen as the worst-rated defensive team in the NBA, fell to an abysmal net rating of -9.3 because of it, and need to take steps forward on that end for the year ahead to have any hopes of improving their regular season record from 17 wins.
A core piece of that improvement defensively revolves around fourth-year center and defensive anchor Walker Kessler, who enters a critical year individually when considering his contract situation, but will also be a largely impactful piece of what the Jazz do as a whole––most importantly as a key to getting consistent stops.
But through the motions of training camp and preseason, Kessler has seen a few signs of life for what the Jazz could do on the defensive end this season–– not only due to the young pieces added into the fold, but also because of those returning as well.
"I think that, number one, we've got a lot of young guys," Kessler said of what could improve defensively this season. "Obviously, we've got some returners. I think having T-Henny back helps. I think Cody had a great defensive game [vs. the Dallas Mavericks]. I think Walt [Clayton Jr.] has shown great defense. I think Ace Bailey has shown great defense."
"We have the right attitude. Now it's just about putting it into practice, and getting all of our communication and connectivity on the same page on the defensive side."
Honing in on the defensive side has been a clear emphasis from Coach Hardy before the season has officially kicked off. Knowing that the lack of consistency in getting stops on a nightly basis heavily limited the Jazz's success through their last turbulent campaign, the work has been put in to ensure this group won't be the worst-rated defensive unit for the third straight year.
And while still very young, the pieces are in the building for a much better team defense to form in due time.
A pre-injury Taylor Hendricks was showing strong flashes of being a lengthy, multi-positional defender in the frontcourt. Cody Williams has that similar positive length and has bulked up physically this offseason for over 15 pounds to help out as well. Walt Clayton and Ace Bailey, while first-year guys, can be impact players on the defensive end.
It won't be a perfect product. This group is still young, gelling together, and filling in their ceilings on both ends of the floor. But the Jazz could finally be on an upward trend defensively following two years of disarray.
