Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Not Concerned About Trade Rumors
Across last NBA season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen had a rare year of not having to suffer from trade rumors or chatter including his name, thanks to his lucrative multi-year extension signed last offseason.
As a result of the deal, Markkanen could not be traded leading up to February's deadline, and with it came a lack of rumors during his third season in Utah.
But heading into this offseason, that restriction is now lifted. The Jazz star will be free to get traded across this summer if a team has interest in his services, and with an unpredictable front office in Utah, there's always a world where the unexpected could happen.
Though, when asking Markkanen on his thoughts for a potential trade and the rumors to come with it this summer, he's not too worried about what's to come.
"I feel like this year was kind of a one-off. I'm used to it every year," Markkanen said. "I'm ready for it, it's just a part of the business. It can happen overnight; it did last time for me. So, you kind of learn to live without worrying about what if. As of right now, today, I'm here, and that's how we're living. If something changes, then we adjust. But, yeah, it was nice to have a year off of it."
Markkanen did have his ups and downs throughout the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 42.3% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three– dropping a bit lower from his usual averages since being in Utah.
In the event of a trade possibility this summer, a team could still take interest in his services despite the down year, but would the Jazz be getting the maximum value for their star after a dropoff in production? It's hard to say Danny Ainge would truly get the deal he'd like.
So, for this offseason, it would be a bit of surprise to see Markkanen get shipped out, and it seems he himself doesn't feel off about his standing with the team either. Of course, in a league like the NBA, and anything remains possible on any given night, but don't expect the Jazz to be eager to move off their star without reason anytime soon.
