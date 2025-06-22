NBA Draft Rumors: Surprise Team May Trade Down Ahead of Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz could be primed to have a bit of action ahead of them and their number five pick during next week's NBA Draft, and it might not be from a team you'd expect.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Charlotte Hornets are among the teams engaged in trade conversations leading up to the draft with their fourth-overall pick, and could look to make a move with a batch of three teams: the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Brooklyn Nets.
"With this said, league sources signal the Hornets have actively been engaged in trade conversations with others eyeing the fourth pick in anticipation of the 76ers passing on Bailey," Siegel wrote. "There also seems to be a potential pre-draft war breaking out between the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets over Jeremiah Fears, who is widely viewed as the second-best guard in the draft behind Harper... While they may hold interest in Bailey, these three teams also have Fears high on their draft boards, sources said. Trading up to the fourth pick with Charlotte would potentially give these organizations a choice between Fears and Bailey, as the Hornets could comfortably move down a few spots and still end up with the player they want."
In the weeks leading up to the action later this June, trade rumors surrounding the top-five picks on the board have largely centered around the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers at number three, and in the right substantial deal, the San Antonio Spurs at second-overall for the draft rights to select Dylan Harper.
However, the Hornets seem to be among that group seemingly looking to shop around their pick as well, notably for two prospects who could be of high interest to those in the mid-lottery like Jeremiah Fears and Ace Bailey, in the event he falls out of the top three picks.
Inevitably, it puts the Jazz in an interesting situation as to how they could approach their fifth-overall pick, just one slot ahead of Charlotte, whether the Hornets decide to trade their pick or keep it. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are all but certain to be the top two picks off the board come next week, but beyond that could be very dependent on who ends up with those selections at three and four.
For Utah, they've been within that mix of suitors who could target a name like Bailey or Fears alongside the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets but have also seen a fair share of connections to Texas' Tre Johnson and Duke's Kon Knueppel, who may inevitably be the selection if they're on the board at five.
The Jazz will have a compelling decision on their hands once their on the clock at pick five in the 2025 NBA Draft, officially kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.