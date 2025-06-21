NBA Draft Rumors: Utah Jazz Could Get Jumped By One Lottery Team
It looks like one team sitting behind the Utah Jazz and their fifth-overall pick during next week's NBA Draft might be looking to make an aggressive trade to jump ahead into the top-five.
According to NBA insider Grant Afseth of RG, the Washington Wizards have been among the teams interested in making a deal to land a top-five pick, and have even inquired about a possible move to the second-overall pick with the San Antonio Spurs, thus jumping the Jazz in the process.
"Holding picks No. 6 and 18 in the first round, the Wizards have explored trade-up scenarios in hopes of securing one of the top backcourt prospects," wrote Afseth. "Washington has made multiple offers to teams in the top five in an effort to land either Dylan Harper or Jeremiah Fears, even being willing to part with surprising names to move up to No. 2 overall. Thus far, those attempts have been rebuffed. San Antonio, which holds the No. 2 pick, has turned down overtures from both Washington and Philadelphia and remains committed to using the selection. Fears has also drawn top-five interest, leaving it unclear whether he will still be available when Washington is on the clock.
Washington looks to be a team in a similar situation as the Jazz heading into this year's draft– finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA this past season, yet falling steeply to the sixth-overall pick in last month's lottery. However, they might be pursuing an aggressive offer to find their way to that aspired top-five draft slot, and effectively land a long-term option at point guard.
San Antonio, who looks more and more prepared to select Rutgers' Dylan Harper at number two, would likely need an offer that blows the front office away to make such a move with Washington, making that move a bit less unlikely than one that could be make with a team more active in trade discussions like the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers have been one frequently linked to interest in moving down from their top-five pick, even with a team like the Jazz, but they could have another suitor in the Wizards in the event they were super high on what Jeremiah Fears brought to the table.
Such a trade may be a venture easier said than done to pursue for the Washington front office, but nonetheless, it's a situation worth monitoring from the perspective of the Jazz, who sit right in front of the Wizards' selection at fifth overall. Any move made to where they'd be leapfrogged within the top five would certainly have a ripple effect on how their draft plans could transpire.
The action will kick off around the league for the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25th at 6 PM MT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.