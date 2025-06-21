Utah Jazz's Most Likely Trade Candidate Revealed
The Utah Jazz are gearing up for a decisive 2025 NBA draft that could determine the organization's success for years to come.
Following a disappointing 17-win season, the Jazz still weren't able to land the first-overall pick. Instead, Utah will work with the fifth-overall pick and the 21st-overall pick in the first round on Wednesday night.
Trade rumors have swirled across the media heading into the draft, and the Jazz have been a topic of interest for many. Utah's biggest names, like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson, have been linked to possible trades with a number of teams.
Just days before the draft, Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale named the most likely trade candidate on all 30 teams. For the Jazz, Favale looked no further than John Collins.
"Jordan Clarkson, John Collins (player option) and Collin Sexton are all quality options here," Favale wrote. "Each of them is on an expiring contract, and none of them figure to be on the next really good version of the Utah Jazz. Sexton has the most standalone value of the three, which only makes him harder to move. The bar should be higher on his return. If offers don't bowl the Jazz over, they have enough future draft picks to let the situation ride into February's trade deadline."
"Rerouting Collins is a borderline necessity when looking at the sheer number of tweener forwards and pure 4s on Utah's roster. Head coach Will Hardy will need to incorporate Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Filipowski and a healthy Taylor Hendricks into the rotation next season. (Cody Williams warrants a look at power forward, too.) Markkanen and Hendricks can be moved around the positional spectrum a little bit. On the other hand, nudging Collins and Filipowski up to the 5 or down to the 3 is more of a stretch."
Favale mentions Collins's lack of versatility and sees that as an issue that could lead to him being eventually traded. Collins has yet to agree to his player option for the 2025-26 season, but most think he will stay for a $26 million salary.
Collins finished the 2024-25 season as Utah's joint leading scorer, averaging 19 points in 40 games played. It's also fair to name him as the Jazz's best defender after he averaged one steal and one block per game, numbers that were unmatched by any other player on the roster (aside from Taylor Hendricks' three appearances).
Heading into his 9th professional season, Collins has plenty of juice left in the tank to make an impact on a contending team. It wouldn't be shocking if he wanted to play for a competitive team while in his athletic prime.
Possible trade candidates include the Los Angeles Lakers, who have reportedly had talks with the Jazz about a package centered around Rui Hachimura. Adding another forward might not be ideal for Utah, but the Lakers view Collins as an ideal addition to play alongside Luka Doncic.
The Jazz have a few big decisions to make, but all the focus should be on the upcoming draft this week.
