Utah Jazz Had Strong Workout With Widely Linked Draft Prospect
The Utah Jazz reportedly saw a good workout from one of their most frequently linked prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, Duke guard Kon Knueppel visited the Jazz for a pre-draft workout this past week, where things seemed to go pretty positively.
"I’ve also heard that Duke guard Kon Kneuppel left his Utah visit earlier this week with the Jazz likewise holding a strong opinion of Flagg’s other lottery-rated teammate [Khaman Maluach]," Fischer wrote.
Knueppel has been among the short list of prospects with strong ties to the Jazz since landing their fifth-overall pick, and with a nice workout presentation in the books, it could fuel the fire to what could be his potential landing spot in Utah.
During his one and only season with the Blue Devils, Knueppel played and started in all 39 games to average 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 47.9% shooting from the field, and an impressive 40.6% from three. Reports have indicated teams covet his versatility and connectability, with him also being a standout during his pre-draft interviews.
Knueppel is one of many top-rated prospects to reportedly visit the Jazz for a pre-draft workout in the days ahead of the action later this month, including names like Texas guard Tre Johnson and Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, who have also impressed. Duke teammate Khaman Maluach had a positive visit in Utah this past week too, one of the top big men in the class
Heading into draft night, Knueppel will be a key name to watch for the Jazz, but only if he falls far enough to have a chance at selecting him. Both the Philadelphia 76ers at three and Charlotte Hornets at four are said to have fans of the Duke wing in the building, and could be ones to pick him up right ahead of Utah at five.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th, kicking off at 6 PM MT in Brooklyn, NY.