NBA Insider Details Utah Jazz, Mavericks Trade Rumors
Could the Dallas Mavericks look to make a trade for Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton?
Looking ahead to this offseason, that might be a fit worth watching.
According to NBA insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Mavericks have been "mentioned" as a possible trade partner with the Jazz for Sexton this offseason.
"Collin Sexton in Dallas is a fit that has been mentioned to me as a potential answer there," Larsen said during an interview with Locked on Jazz. "Obviously, they're looking for a Kyrie Irving replacement for next season. Collin Sexton has an expiring contract. Collin Sexton's good enough to keep you afloat and to work with Cooper Flagg, and make that team okay... I think that does make some sense in some ways. It's hard to find the right salary fit there, and what comes back to the Jazz."
"Maybe that's a three-team deal, who knows how that goes down, or whether it goes down. Most likely, it probably doesn't."
It might not be a perfect pairing trade-wise, and per Larsen, might not even be an idea that goes down or sees the light of day. But on paper, Sexton's fit on this Mavericks roster as a fit next to Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis definitely does have some appeal.
During his last season in Utah, Sexton was a bright spot in an otherwise bumpy year, averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three across 63 games, starting in 61 of them.
Sitting on an expiring contract worth $18.7 million for the 2025-26 season, several teams could host Sexton's services on their roster as a starting quality guard or bench spark plug scorer, and might be interested in calling up the Jazz front office in order to hash out a move to land the 26-year-old.
The Mavericks, a team that will be without their starting star guard in Kyrie Irving, and likely still eager to make a competitive push in the Western Conference, could be a destination worth investigating if Sexton ultimately finds his way out of Utah this summer.
Sexton is certainly a name to monitor on the trade block for weeks to come this offseason, and perhaps Dallas could be the ones to come away with him in the end.