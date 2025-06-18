Paul George Trade Talks Include Utah Jazz as Potential Suitor
The Utah Jazz are only one week away from being on the clock with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, barring any trades. That being said, trade talks are heating up, and the Jazz could make a move.
Utah lost out on the lottery sweepstakes last month after finishing the 2024-25 season with a league-worst 17 wins. Rumors have floated about the Jazz trading up to acquire a top talent, but recent reports suggest they may not make a move.
Regardless, offers have been made to Utah. In a recent interview on the Locked on Jazz podcast, Andy Larsen with The Salt Lake Tribune said Utah has garnered interest from the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that would move superstar wing Paul George.
"I do think it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading down to number five, potentially, if they can get off the Paul George deal and that contract," Larsen said. "I don't think necessarily that may not make a lot of sense for the Jazz, given how long that contract is and how iffy Paul George was. I don't think the Jazz are going to take that offer, but I do think that's an offer that has been presented."
The 76ers currently own the third-overall pick, but if the Jazz were willing to take on George's $50+ million annual contract, it could be Utah's pick. George had a poor first year in Philadelphia, averaging only 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
George's scoring average hit a 12-year low (min. 10 games per season), and he shot only 43% from the field. Taking on his contract directly wouldn't work due to Utah's high payroll, but if the team wanted to move guys like John Collins and Collin Sexton in a potential deal, then it could work.
Another issue with landing George is the potential injury risk. He suffered knee and groin injuries last season that kept him out for half of Philly's games. The Jazz cannot afford to pay a $50 million contract to someone who's sidelined, especially an aging veteran.
As Larsen said, he doesn't expect that deal to go through. Still, it's an intriguing offer to move up to the third-overall spot. That would ensure the Jazz one of Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe, or Tre Johnson. Really, the Jazz could have their pick of the litter and pair some elite young talent with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.