NBA Insider Reveals New Intel on Lakers' Walker Kessler Trade
The buzz linking the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler only seems to continue, as it seems the two sides were linked in a few lingering rumors during the week of the draft.
According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, the Lakers were connected to talks for Kessler this past week, along with a potential move for Miami Heat wing Andrew Wiggins, though both attempts fell through.
"But rumors swirled this week, linking L.A. to trade talks with the Utah Jazz for center Walker Kessler and the Miami Heat for wing Andrew Wiggins, and representatives for both Reaves and Vincent were not contacted about any of the teams involved, sources told ESPN, which is customary when a trade nears the finish line," said McMenamin
In the case of any potential deal for Kessler, it seems the Jazz are simply asking the Lakers for too high a price they're willing to come to, as McMenamin continued to note that Utah's ask during February's trade deadline included multiple first-rounders, something Los Angeles saw as too steep.
"Kessler was one of the centers L.A. inquired about last season before the Williams trade, sources told ESPN, but Utah's asking price -- multiple first-round picks -- was too steep," McMenamin continued. "Beyond his age fitting with Doncic's timeline, Kessler is owed only $4.9 million next season and would have a relatively small cap hold in the summer of 2026, allowing L.A. to pursue other free agents along with holding his Bird rights to be able to extend him.
While the Jazz have shown signs of wanting to extend Kessler's contract past his rookie deal later this summer, it doesn't mean Utah won't at least be willing to hear trade offers from front offices eager to acquire the 24-year-old big man–– it may just be paired with a virtually unmatchable ask including multiple first rounders and a young player like Austin Reaves, in the case of Los Angeles.
And for the Lakers, that's a strong ask, even in the case of Kessler, who'd be an awesome fit as a defensive center piece in their frontcourt.
Kessler finished last season posting career numbers, averaging 12.2 points, 11.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks on just over 30 minutes a night to cement himself as the likely center and defensive anchor of the future in Utah.
Of course, a Godfather offer from a team like the Lakers elsewhere could change that plan for the Jazz, but it's tough to expect any team to meet that bar.
Don't take your eye off the Lakers completely for a move involving Kessler down the line this summer, but more likely than not, expect the Jazz and their young big man to agree to a multi-year extension in the coming weeks, keeping him as a core piece in Utah rather than a premier trade chip.