NBA Insider Gives Update on Utah Jazz, Spurs Potential Draft Trade
Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft that now looms just over a week away, a bit of talk has lingered around the Utah Jazz questioning how this team could approach the top of board, and perhaps the chance of a big-time trade developing to move up in a deal with one of the few teams lying ahead of them.
Among the wide range of draft possibilities for the Jazz, some have even linked them to be an ideal candidate in a move up to the second-overall pick in a blockbuster with the San Antonio Spurs. But, even while the idea sounds exciting on paper, it feels like such a deal for Utah might be a bit out of reach.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently broke down some of the latest draft intel leading up to the events later next week, noting that the Spurs are "unlikely" to move down from their second pick in the draft, and will opt to take Rutgers' Dylan Harper as the clear number two prospect in this class.
"Rival teams attempting to engage in trade talks with the Spurs have come away with the impression it's unlikely they move down or off the pick at No. 2; it seems San Antonio is excited about the possibility of adding a talent of Harper's caliber and is willing to be patient, figuring out roster construction concerns later," Givony wrote.
"The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard, offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs. The challenge of acquiring these types of players makes it difficult to envision the Spurs passing on the opportunity to add Harper ultimately."
The idea of Harper finding his way to Utah as a result of a blockbuster move up the board does have its appeal, as the Rutgers guard is far and above the second-best talent in the class in the eyes of most scouts, would give the Jazz a certified centerpiece in their backcourt, and perhaps give this franchise the future superstar talent he's projected to develop into.
Yet, it seems even with a strong offer from the Jazz being sent to San Antonio to try and pry the pick away from them, the Spurs seem set to roll with Harper alongside Victor Wembanyama as their future two-man tandem, and leaving any other team looking to acquire him forced to pivot in another direction.
For the Jazz, it seems more likely that they'll be sitting and selecting with their fifth-overall pick later this month rather than making a drastic, and will still have their selection of several interesting names, even without having a premier top-three spot on the board. Though, with the wild nature of any NBA offseason, things can always take a turn for the unexpected.