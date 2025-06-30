Inside The Jazz

NBA Insider Shares Latest on Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson Trade Rumors

What are the newest developments surrounding the Utah Jazz and a potential Jordan Clarkson trade?

Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
As NBA free agency officially kicks off on Monday, the Utah Jazz could be looking to make a few more changes on their roster following their recent trade to send Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets.

However, it seems like when it comes to a move surrounding the likes of Jordan Clarkson, that could be something much easier said than done.

Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune recently broke down the latest surrounding the Jazz and any potential trade rumors involving Clarkson, ultimately noting there's "next to no interest" on the former Sixth Man of the Year.

"The Jazz would like to trade Jordan Clarkson but there is next to no interest on the trade market right now," Larsen wrote. "Simply has not had a very good last two seasons and is on the wrong side of the age curve."

Despite the Jazz's potential efforts to send off Clarkson, it hasn't come with any opposing team biting on a move to acquire him. While still a productive spark plug scorer, at 33 years old with offensive inefficiencies, not many teams appear to be interested in forfeiting assets in exchange for his services.

During his last year with the Jazz, Clarkson suited up for 37 games to average 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 40.8% shooting from the field and 36.2% from three. It's not to say no teams wouldn't be interested in striking a deal with Utah to land him, but at the moment, the market looks to be pretty dry.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries put the ball up to the basket during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls
Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries put the ball up to the basket during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

As the Jazz look to get their young guard core extended development opportunities this coming season, consisting of Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, and now Walt Clayton, expect Utah to continue to shop around Clarkson in the days to weeks ahead, and could have a bit more interest after the inital wave of free agency frenzy dies down.

