Utah Jazz Make Two Contract Moves Ahead of Free Agency
The Utah Jazz have made two minor moves on a pair of their pending free agents, leading up to the market opening at 4 PM MT on Monday.
According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have tendered a qualifying offer to big man Oscar Tshiebwe to make him an unrestricted free agent, while declining to tender the qualifying offer on Micah Potter, leaving him to be an unrestricted free agent.
Tshiebwe, one of the Jazz's standout two-way players from last year, will have the chance to test the free agency market and get offers from other teams, while Utah can match any offer that comes his way. Or, the 24-year-old can accept his qualifying offer to come back to the Jazz for his third season.
During his 14 games played in Utah last season, Tshiebwe averaged 7.6 points and 8.7 rebounds a night on 60.0% shooting from the field. At 6-foot-9, he's a super strong rebounder (averaging 17.2 rebounds per 36 minutes) and could be a valuable piece in the Jazz's frontcourt for the long term, if he and Utah can come to an agreement on a second deal.
As for Potter, things look a bit different. As a three-year two-way player for Utah, Potter is ineligible for another two-way deal for the season ahead, and therefore could be on the verge of looking to find another opportunity elsewhere.
Potter has been with the Jazz since the 2022 season, coming aboard from the Detroit Pistons, playing in 61 total games and starting in 10 of them, averaging 3.9 points and 3.7 rebounds a night. The undrafted big man will be entering his fifth season pro, but it remains to be seen where he may end up.
Keep an eye on both names as the free agency action gets rolling later on Monday afternoon.