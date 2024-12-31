NBA Rumors: Jazz Were 'Close' on Trading Walker Kessler to Lakers
With the NBA trade deadline slowly approaching by the day, rumors and chatter continue to swirl around the Utah Jazz and their front office's plans ahead of the infamous February 6th date.
However, while the Jazz are expected to stay busy leading up to the trade deadline by taking calls and hearing offers from opposing GMs, it seems like Utah actually got close to making a big deal earlier this offseason with the Los Angeles Lakers revolving around one of their key young players, though ultimately turned down the opportunity.
According to a report from Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Jazz got "fairly close" to a deal over the offseason to send Kessler to the Lakers, though they ultimately opted not to send the third-year big to Los Angeles.
"Speaking of Kessler, sources say the Lakers and Jazz got fairly close to a deal over the summer, but talks this year have been pretty inconsistent," Irwin said. "One issue Utah has pointed to is that sending Kessler to pair with Davis would improve the Lakers front court not just this year, but, importantly, moving forward. Utah holds the Lakers' '27 first, top-four protected pick. Danny Ainge has expressed concern that Kessler would stop the Lakers from fully bottoming out as Davis ages and after LeBron James retires."
Kessler has had a strong third year for the Jazz despite the team's struggles in the Western Conference standings. He's averaging 10.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 70.9% shooting from the field in 25 games, starting in every one.
After questions revolved around the Jazz's young big this offseason of whether he was a long-term fit in the franchise's rebuilding process, he's clearly staked his claim in Utah's future as he's shown key development and improvement with his defensive impact, his ability to be an offensive threat off the lob, and showing an overall boost in confidence early on this year.
While the Lakers could benefit from additional big man depth behind Anthony Davis in their rotation, it doesn't quite make practical sense for the Jazz to deal Kessler unless they got an extremely appealing offer their way, or he was struggling to keep up with Utah's expectations-- neither of which have seemingly occurred.
Things could change from the Jazz's perspective if the Lakers offered up any additional draft capital of their own, such as their unprotected 2029 or 2031 first-round picks, but it's not clear whether Los Angeles would be willing to part ways with such premier assets for Kessler's services. Another interior presence and defensive-minded big to place behind or next to Davis is appealing. Yet, a high price could be necessary to pry him away from the Jazz, especially when doing business with an executive like Danny Ainge.
Time remains for the Jazz to listen to offers and stay opportunistic if the right move comes along, but with just over a month to go until the deadline hits, we haven't seen such happen with Kessler, or any of the team's other assets that could potentially be on the move.
As we near closer to the 2025 deadline, keep an eye on Kessler's status, along with other veterans like Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson, as all of them could be shipped out of Salt Lake City if the right deal comes to fruition.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!