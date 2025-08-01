Inside The Jazz

New Details Emerge on Former Jazz Guard Signing to Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves brought on a former member of the Utah Jazz.

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Earlier on Friday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves had agreed to a one-year contract with former Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang.

Juzang, who last suited up for the Jazz across the past three seasons after being an undrafted free agent pickup out of UCLA, was recently released by Utah earlier this offseason after over 100 career games played with the club. It took a few weeks to develop, but the 24-year-old finally landed on his feet with a new contract in Minnesota, marking the second team of his NBA career, joining a handful of other former Jazz players like Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Joe Ingles.

And now, according to some new developments from The Athletic insider Jon Krawczynski, we know that the Timberwolves' contract for Juzang is a training camp deal heading into the 2025-26 season.

Along with Juzang's camp contract, Krawczynski also reports that the Timberwolves will continue poking around the market for potential guard options to sign, pointing out former Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland as a name to watch.

So, for Juzang, it's not quite a guaranteed, traditional contract heading into his new situation with Minnesota, but rather an opportunity to audition with the Timberwolves on a non-guaranteed contract heading into the 2025-26 campaign, and could perhaps lead to something further before the season kicks off.

During Juzang's most recent season for the Jazz during the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 64 total games across the year, starting in 18 of them, going on to average a career-high 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 37.6% from three on just under five attempts, logging about 19 minutes a night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24)
Feb 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Juzang, a young, surefire shooter to add to any rotation, could be a worthwhile piece to keep on the wing for the Timberwolves if he performs well in camp.

