Utah Jazz’s Ace Bailey Fired Up for Rookie Year
We're less than a month away from fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey officially making his Utah Jazz debut, following a long, whirlwind of an offseason for the rookie forward.
From a hectic draft process to working through the offseason both in the gym and with some summer league reps, to just getting adjusted to life as a pro, Bailey's had his work cut out for him before the season opener officially arrives. But after a months-long wait and a grind to get here, his Jazz debut and first time on an NBA floor sit right around the corner.
When asking Bailey about his initial feelings on his rookie year, it's clear he's stoked to take on the opportunity.
"I'm ready," Bailey said during his media day presser. "From working out, like, everything here. First game, first year. I'm pumped. I don't even have words, I'm so excited."
From putting on the Jazz hat at the draft to making his official debut at home vs. the LA Clippers, it's around four months of Bailey waiting for the action to get going for his new team. So it's far from shocking to see the fifth-overall pick eager to get going and make an impact however he can.
As for the rookie's goals and expectations for year one, it's a simple task for Bailey: be the best teammate he can be.
"Just be that person that my teammates need," Bailey said. "Whether it's to get a rebound, clap, get some water, whatever it is. I'm really pumped for this season to really start."
Bailey comes into this Jazz roster as the youngest player in the mix among a class of three other incoming rookies– freshly turning 19 years old earlier this month, as one of the core pieces within this Utah rebuild moving forward.
But, despite being extremely young, expectations remain high for what many may see him bringing to the table, and when the Jazz are on, a lot of eyes will be focused on what the fifth-overall pick is made of in his rookie year.
Bailey, though, seemingly isn't too worried about any pressure that could come his way. He's blessed to be where he is and just ready to have fun at the next level.
"Not everybody gets to sit in these chairs, so I mean, once you get in these chairs, it should be a blessing. The goal is to be in the NBA. I'm here. Now, it's just, have fun with it, play the game I love to do."
Time will tell how year one of the Bailey experience transpires in Utah, but nevertheless, it's an opportunity and a challenge that the rookie himself is fully ready to take on for the months ahead.