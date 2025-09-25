Utah Jazz Agree to Contract With Mo Bamba
The Utah Jazz have made an addition to their frontcourt just a few days away from training camps tipping off around the league.
According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz have signed veteran big man Mo Bamba.
Bamba, the former sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, joins the Jazz ahead of next season for an opportunity to find his way onto a 15-man roster spot.
There was already speculation creeping in that Bamba and the Jazz had a signing on the way based on a few breadcrumbs left in a recent Instagram post from Utah assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski.
Earlier last week, the Jazz team and staff took an offseason hike at Ensign Peak in Utah, where Bamba would be pictured alongside the rest of the Jazz roster next to the likes of Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, and others.
Now with Scotto's report, Bamba's appearance in Utah starts to become a bit clearer. The seven-year NBA veteran comes on the Jazz roster for his second time this calendar year, as he'd been previously dealt at the February trade deadline from the LA Clippers to the Jazz before ultimately being cut not too long after.
Bamba played in 32 total games last season, split between the Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging a collective 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, on 46.4% shooting from the field. He's also spent time with a handful of other clubs, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic.
The terms for Bamba's deal are still unknown. With training camps on the horizon, the Jazz could've signed the veteran big to an Exhibit 9 or 10 deal, or there's a world where Utah signed him to a traditional one-year contract with the expectation of holding him into the season.
If Utah does sign Bamba to a traditional contract, Utah's roster would exceed the NBA roster limit of 15 players, not including two-way deals. Thus, the Jazz would be forced to cut ties with one other player before opening day.
As for now, expect the Jazz to have Bamba in the building once training camp kicks off next week, with his long-term standing on the roster to be determined in the near future.