Utah Jazz Bring In Two Sleeper Prospects for Pre-Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz brought in a batch of intriguing prospects for pre-draft workouts on Friday, less than two weeks from the 2025 NBA Draft. And while many of those names were reported beforehand, two new names came to light among the potential draftees to enter the building.
According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz hosted both Wisconsin forward/center Steven Crowl and VCU guard Mac Shulga for a pre-draft workout among their mix of six prospects brought into the building.
Alongside Crowl and Shulga during Friday's workouts were Colorado State's Nique Clifford, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, North Carolina's Drake Powell, and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier.
Shulga is rated as the 41st-best guard and 81st-best overall prospect in the class via ESPN's big board, while Crowl isn't ranked within their top 100. As for the other four to come into the facility, each is viewed as a top-40 talent in the class via ESPN, the best being Nique Clifford (22).
Shulga is a five-year guard who spent three years with Utah State before ending up with VCU for his final two seasons. During his last year with the Rams, he put together 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field.
As for Crowl, he was a five-year, 7-foot big man who spent each season with the Badgers, starting in all 37 games of his final year to put together 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on just over 25 minutes a night.
The collection of Friday's visits and workouts continues the Jazz's trend of bringing several different names across the board into the building. Utah will have four selections at their disposal later this month, two in the first round at picks 5 and 21, and two seconds at 43 and 53.
For Shulga or Crowl, they could be worth a look towards the latter half of the draft in round two if the Jazz like what they see, or perhaps an undrafted free agent pickup if Utah has the chance for either to land in their lap following the two rounds of action.
The 2025 NBA Draft will officially get rolling on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.