Utah Jazz Exec Makes Confident Statement on Ace Bailey Pick
The Utah Jazz cashed in on their first top-five draft pick in over a decade with their decision to draft Rutgers' wing Ace Bailey at fifth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, despite any and all noise that surrounded him in the days before his selection.
Bailey, one of the most highly-touted, highly-talked about prospects leading up to Wednesday, had a considerable bit of buzz leading up to his pickup by Utah– whether it be concerns regarding interviews, lack of pre-draft workouts, or even being dubbed one of the biggest risks in the first round, it was a loud pre-draft process for the Rutgers star.
Yet, despite all of the chatter, when asking Jazz president of basketball ops Austin Ainge, he seemed nothing short of confident in Utah's decision to take Bailey at five.
"He's great," Ainge said following the draft. "We were able to speak with him. He was super excited. We're super excited. We're expecting a very bright future."
Ainge and the Jazz didn't go without speaking to Bailey during the pre-draft. There wasn't any workouts, as the Rutgers wing was the only American prospect who hadn't worked out with any team leading up to Wednesday, but the two sides spoke at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago for a short but to canvas each other– so Utah didn't go in blind with this pick.
Combine that with the months of film study and deep diving into Bailey's profile, and the Jazz were sure of their selection here, even with any chatter to surround him in the days to weeks before turning in their draft card.
Combine Bailey with their addition of Walter Clayton Jr. at 18, and the Jazz have made for a relatively successful draft just one day in. They'll have one more choice to make at pick 53 on Thursday night during the second round.