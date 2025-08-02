Utah Jazz Give First Look at New Uniforms, Court for 2025-26
The Utah Jazz have revealed some sneak peeks of what to expect from their new uniform and court rebrands set to make their debut later this year.
In a few new posts on the Jazz's social media, the team released a fresh batch of photos and a hype video for their 2025-26 core jerseys, showcasing fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in their white Icon edition uniforms, along with Walter Clayton Jr. showing off Utah's purple Association edition uniforms.
Via @utahjazz: "No better way to celebrate 801 day than with a look at our 2025/26 core jerseys 🤍🏔️"
Via @utahjazz: "🏔️ Carved from the same mountain, reinvented for a new future; take a look at our new core jerseys 🏔️"
Along with the new photos of both Bailey and Clayton Jr., the Jazz also unveiled another promotional video, presenting a new look at the rebranded court set to make its debut next season.
Via @utahjazz: 🏔️ THIS is where we climb 🏔️ we’re ready for the 2025/26 season, are you?! #TakeNote
Heading into the previous 2024-25 season, it was first announced that the Jazz would be undergoing a rebrand shift from their infamous black and neon color scheme, shifting back to a more familiar purple, blue, and white color scheme–– with a couple of uniforms being rolled out this past January to initiate the changes before the full overhaul would take place before this coming season.
Now, we have a bit of a better idea of what to expect to see both on the floor and with what type of threads the Jazz will be wearing across the coming campaign. And based on first impressions, it's looking to be a much better turnout than the rebuild that came before it.
For those looking to get their hands on buying a new Jazz jersey in anticipation of the upcoming season, the team has yet to reveal a release date for the public to purchase them from the team shop. However, have issued a text list for those wanting to be the first to know once they release.
If it wasn't clear enough before, a new era of Jazz basketball is now upon us.