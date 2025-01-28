Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Tuesday night after falling in a tough 125-110 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and now look to take on another difficult task by facing off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Bay.
Things have not been looking up for the Jazz in their most recent stretch. They stand on a six-game losing streak, ranking as the second-worst current streak in the NBA besides the Brooklyn Nets' seven games, and have also lost nine of their past ten. As a result, they've sunk to the bottom of the Western Conference standings to fan the flame for their tanking endeavors.
As for the Warriors, they've also had a few struggles throughout the regular season, though looking a bit different than Utah. Golden State is currently on the outside looking in for their Play-In hopes with a 22-23 record, going 4-6 in their last ten. Being only 2.5 games out of the seven seed means this team isn't out of the race by any means, but course will have to correct sooner rather than later.
In this one, Golden State will be without some firepower in their frontcourt, as Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are trending towards out. The Jazz may not look much different with a depleted frontcourt of their own with Walker Kessler and John Collins both missing Monday's game, and having an unknown status in a quick turnaround.
With that, here's everything else you need to know on the Jazz's Tuesday night battle vs. the Warriors.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 28 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Chase Center • San Francisco, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
