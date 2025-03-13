Former Jazz All-Star Sounds Off on LeBron-Stephen A. Smith Beef
A former Utah Jazz All-Star had some interesting thoughts on some of the latest happenings around the NBA.
One of the biggest stories to graze across NBA headlines in recent weeks has been the conflict between LeBron James and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, with the two having a confrontation in the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers' battle vs. the New York Knicks surrounding Smith's coverage and criticism of LeBron's son Bronny James since being drafted to LA earlier last summer.
James didn't mince words with Smith, approaching him in the middle of the fourth quarter in Crypto.com Arena to express his thoughts on his actions surrounding Bronny, eventually leading to many around the NBA discussing the events to transpire.
The latest to give his take on the conflict was former Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward, who dished his feelings on the matter during an interview with Michelle Beadle on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.
"I think we all have moments where we want to confront the talking heads," Hayward said. "A lot of the stuff that they say, they don't know what they're talking about, because they're not with you in the locker room, or they don't know what's going on behind the scenes. They have some source and they're getting second-hand information. But, me personally, I would never do that in public like that. I don't think it's the time or place for something like that."
For Hayward, the seven-year Jazzman who announced his retirement from the NBA in August of 2024, he sees the player's perspective of the equation as a former All-Star talent with his respective spotlight on him at times.
Hayward, the 14-year league veteran, certainly had his comparable moments where he's wanted to tell off a certain talking head or two. Yet, he seemingly wouldn't have taken the approach LeBron did.
There are two sides to the coin. On one, LeBron, as a father, wants to defend his son from the excessive chatter Smith's dealt Bronny's way since entering the league. On another, Smith, as a journalist and analyst, has a job to cover and criticize play around the league, and Bronny is no exception.
Nonetheless, in Hayward's mind, it was an interesting setting for the encounter to take place, and likely one where if he were in LeBron's shoes to be something to be handled in private instead.
The topic has certainly made its way around NBA circles, and will likely continue to do so as a hot topic does between one of the biggest basketball players and sports analysts across the globe.
