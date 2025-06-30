Inside The Jazz

Jordan Clarkson Sends Heartfelt Message After Utah Jazz Buyout

The former Sixth Man of the Year has officially parted ways with the Utah Jazz after five and a half seasons.

Jared Koch

Feb 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) controls the ball while being guarded by Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson have officially parted ways after five and a half seasons together, as the two have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout ahead of free agency.

Clarkson, who was the longest tenured player on the Jazz roster, now has his tenure with Utah come to a close after arriving in 2020 from a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he would then suit up for over 340 games with the franchise, being one of the team's most exciting scorers and bench players seen in some time.

And with Clarkson's buyout coming to light, Utah's longtime guard took to a post on X to say a final goodbye to Jazz fans.

"🕯️ out, always love 🖤," Clarkson wrote.

Clarkson, the last remaining part of the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era, has always expressed undeniable gratitude for the state of Utah and the organization, now giving one final nod to his longest-tenured team since being drafted in 2014.

In his 342 games played, Clarkson averaged some of the best numbers of his career in Salt Lake City, posting a combined 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists a night, with his best showing coming during his first full campaign with Utah during the 2020-21, taking home his Sixth Man of the Year award as a part of the Jazz's first-place finish in the West.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the fourth quarter
Clarkson will now be on the verge of joining the fourth team of his NBA career for what's set to be his 12th season in the league. According to a report Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the New York Knicks have seemingly risen to the top of the list for what could be his next home.

It remains to be seen where he officially ends up for the 2025-26 season as free agency starts to pick up steam. Though, one thing remains for certain: the love between Clarkson and Utah will always be mutual.

