Utah Jazz Have Done Significant Homework on One Top Draft Prospect
The Utah Jazz have done their due diligence on one particular prospect slated to go atop the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Jazz have reportedly done "significant homework" during the pre-draft process on Texas guard Tre Johnson.
"Sources say the Utah Jazz have done significant homework on Tre Johnson, who's also a strong fit based on the team's current roster," Wasserman wrote, "His shotmaking has teams picturing a high floor and instant, translatable offense. The trouble some have with Johnson focuses on his shot selection and lack of passing, and whether they'll lead to inefficient stretches that negatively affect his value... A more potent one-on-one game could give him an edge over Kon Knueppel, who'll also be in the best-player-available discussion."
Johnson has long been projected among the top contenders to land fifth to the Jazz, and ultimately finds his way there in Wasserman's final NBA mock draft. And if the Jazz's reported interest and work done on the Texas guard is legitimate, it feels like he'll have a real case to end up as Utah's eventual selection in the event he falls to five.
During his one season with Texas, Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on just over 34 minutes a night, shooting 42.7% from the field and 39.7% from three in 33 games. He's been touted as one of the best shooters in the class and could have a high offensive ceiling at the NBA level, especially within a Jazz roster searching for a bona fide number-one scorer.
Johnson's name will be in the mix for the Jazz at five next to a bundle of other appealing prospects, including Duke's Kon Knueppel, Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, and Rutgers' Ace Bailey, if he finds his way to Utah's selection.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling at 6 PM MT in Brooklyn, NY.