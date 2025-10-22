Utah Jazz Hit With Disappointing Injury News on Isaiah Collier
The Utah Jazz will be without one of their second-year players for the beginning stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.
According to an announcement from the Jazz, guard Isaiah Collier will be set to miss the first week of the NBA season due to a hamstring injury.
"Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) continues to progress through rehab and has entered a return to play protocol on court. He will be re-evaluated in one week."
A tough blow to the Jazz backcourt to open the year, as Collier is a key piece of Will Hardy's guard rotation set to have a notable role in his second season in Utah.
Collier has been sidelined with the same hamstring injury since the start of training camp, and while it seems his recovery is on the upward trend to get back on the floor, it won't be soon enough to return before Utah's season opener on Wednesday, and for a few games after that.
The Jazz kick the year off against the LA Clippers at home, followed by a short road trip to play the Sacramento Kings, to then come back to the Delta Center to face the Phoenix Suns. With a one-week re-evaluation window, Collier will be in line to miss all three of those contests.
Collier was a bright spot of the Jazz's otherwise bleak 2024-25 season, coming just short of All-Rookie honors at year's end, but established himself as a solid guard to build with across the near future.
He finished his rookie season appearing in 71 games to average 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field. Collier even wound up as a nightly starter in the Jazz's backcourt following the All-Star break.
To start this season, though, Collier won't be a day-one starter and will instead likely hand those duties over to Keyonte George at the start of the year.
Look for Collier to get back into the mix after the Jazz's first three regular season games are in the books, but don't expect to see him out there on the floor for Utah's home opener against John Collins and the Clippers.
