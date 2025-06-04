Utah Jazz Showing Interest in National Champion Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz could look to add a guard from this year's national championship roster in the draft later this month.
According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz hosted a workout for Florida Gators guard Will Richard.
The Jazz also reportedly hosted Utah State guard Ian Martinez within the same workout.
Richard is a four-year senior who's been with Florida for the past three seasons, while also spending one year with Belmont during his freshman year. He's ranked as the 77th-best prospect on ESPN's latest big board from Jonathan Givony.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a vital piece on the Gators' championship roster this past season, starting in 40 games to log 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night with 48.7% shooting from the field and 35.9% shooting from deep. During their championship run, Richard was also named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team, leading Florida with 18 points and eight rebounds in the national championship game.
As a player who could bring championship pedigree as a starter for the force that was Florida this past college season, paired with potentially strong two-way versatility, Richard could be a player of intrigue for the Jazz on day two of the draft.
Utah will have the 43rd and 53rd picks in the second round, which could be potential landing spots for Richard, or perhaps the Jazz look to add him as an undrafted free agent, if he happens to fall out of draft range.
Throughout this week, the Jazz have brought in many candidates to look towards as a second round or undrafted option, while in the weeks ahead, they'll be diving into prospects projected closer towards their 21st and 5th selections on the board in the first round.
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
