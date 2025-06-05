Utah Jazz Host Workout for SEC Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz have continued to host a variety of prospects in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, with their newest reported connection coming from the SEC.
According to his Instagram, the Jazz have hosted Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell for a pre-draft workout.
Murrell is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who's spent five years with Ole Miss, playing in 153 total games and starting in 119 of them. He's seventh in the program's all-time scorers list, while also being their all-time leader in games and minutes played.
During his latest season with the Rebels, Murrell averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals on 42.4% shooting from the field through 32 total games. Murrell has the clear experience and defensive upside that could land him some intriguing offers from NBA teams on day two of the draft.
For the Jazz, they could be among the list of suitors to take an interest in his services, especially with their need for strong defenders and two-way players wherever they can find them after two years of lapses on that side of the ball.
Utah will have two selections in the second round at 43rd and 53rd, which could be potential landing spots for Murrell if teams are a fan his fit as an immediate impact player, or perhaps the Jazz look to add him as an undrafted free agent, in the event he happens to fall out of the two rounds, and they like what they see from their pre-draft evaluations.
Throughout this week and last, the Jazz have brought in many candidates to scout as a potential second-round or undrafted option, while in the weeks ahead, they'll reportedly be diving into prospects with stock towards their 21st and 5th selections on the board in the first round.
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.