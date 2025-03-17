Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Making Franchise History in Key Stat
Lauri Markkanen continued to make his mark in the Utah Jazz history books during Sunday night's showing vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
During what ultimately became a 102-128 loss vs. the Timberwolves, Markkanen became the Jazz's 10th-leading three-point scorer in franchise history with his 512th three-pointer made.
Markkanen surpasses former Utah All-Star Deron Williams for the spot, who has 511 himself.
The Jazz All-Star forward doesn't stand too far out from inching his way up the board later this season as well. In ninth place sits Mehmet Okur with 517, while Darrell Griffith sits eighth with 530, leaving Markkanen tons of time to catch up in just under 15 games remaining in Utah's 2024-25 regular season campaign.
While Markkanen has had a collection of ups and downs this season, just as the Jazz have, he's still remained a key factor for Utah on both ends of the floor –– averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 42.3% field-goal shooting in his 46 games suiting up.
During this one against the Timberwolves, Markkanen finished his day with 16 points, one rebound, and two assists, putting together four three-pointers made in the process.
It may take a bit of time for Markkanen to stamp his place in the top spot of the Jazz's all-time three-pointers list, as Joe Ingles resides as number one as the only player with over 1,000 made in Utah history at 1,071. However, with his newly-inked five-year deal from this past offseason and being on the verge of making 150-plus threes for the third-straight year, perhaps Markkanen is on pace to make the feat happen in due time.
