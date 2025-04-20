Collin Sexton Asked If He Wants to Remain with Jazz Long-Term
Even while the Utah Jazz may be going through their share of growing pains and considerable tests through their rebuild process, it's not to say this team has lost faith, or appears any less bought into the cause of what this group is building for the long-haul.
That remains especially true for Collin Sexton, who's remained one of the more consistent leaders and contributors on the roster for the past three seasons, and seemed to lean even further into that role for the 2024-25 season.
Yet, the Jazz guard will now be entering a contract year for next season, potentially raising some questions about what the future could hold for Sexton and his long-term place on the franchise, especially as they endure their ups and downs of building a contender.
When asking Sexton himself, though, it seems he's more than committed to the Jazz. During his end-of-season presser, the Jazz guard was asked about his feelings about a long-term fit in Utah, where he didn't hold back his feelings on wanting to stay put with what the team is building.
"Honestly, I'm happy to be here," Sexton said. "I'm happy to be a part of the Utah Jazz organization. I'm happy to put that jersey on and run out that tunnel each and every day. So, I'm going to give it my all. I'm going to give it 110% for the organization anytime I'm out there. I don't look at, 'Oh, I should be here, or should be there.' I'm where my feet are at, and I'm here. I'm going to go out there, play for my brothers out there, and that's all I can do."
While the season didn't quite go the Jazz's way, it was a strong year from Sexton, who logged 63 games to average 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a night en route to being one of Utah's most consistent contributors of production and energy when he was on the floor.
For the Jazz and their future, keeping Sexton around would be massive, both as a nice contributor in the backcourt, along with the mentality and leadership he provides to the locker room as well. Every night, the 26-year-old competes at a high level, plays to win, and remains committed to the long-term building process of this Jazz core, even when things aren't going their way in the short term.
And at only 26 years old, we may not have even seen the last of Sexton's best basketball, making an agreement to keep the veteran guard on the books for the long-term even more important.
There's tons of time on the clock before the Jazz and Sexton have to hash a new deal out, but when looking at Utah's soon-to-be top priorities, this could be ranked pretty high on the list. It remains to be seen how that pans out, but in the meantime, don't expect any shift in energy from the Jazz guard.