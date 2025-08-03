Pelicans Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard
The New Orleans Pelicans have scooped up a former member of the Utah Jazz from the free agent market.
According to a team release, the Pelicans have agreed to an Exhibit-9 deal with former Jazz guard Jaden Springer, who will be set to compete for a roster spot ahead of next season.
For those that are curious, an Exhibit-9 contract is a non-guaranteed, one-year training camp deal, built to protect the team if a player were to suffer a significant injury in camp.
Springer, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound guard and former 28th-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, was most recently with the Jazz across the 2024-25 season.
Springer inked a deal with Utah after being waived by the Boston Celtics midway through the year, starting on a two-way contract, and was eventually signed on for the remainder of the year. Most recently, he was waived from said non-guaranteed contract before his second campaign in Utah got rolling.
Springer was also a former member of the 2024 Celtics' title-winning team, earning his way to an NBA championship just one year before joining the Jazz.
Springer did make a few appearances within the Jazz's summer league contests early last month, but was suddenly taken off the roster in Las Vegas. In due time, Utah would decide to officially waive Springer at the end of July, and in turn, had saved $400,000 on his contract by cutting him before July 25th.
In his 17 games played with Utah while starting in two contests, Springer averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 20.7% from three. Throughout his 110 games played in his career since 2021, Springer has averaged 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists a night on 40.9% shooting from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc.
Now, the former Tennessee guard finds his way to the Pelicans ahead of his fifth-year pro, albeit on an Exhibit-9, training camp deal, hoping to make a dent in the roster to officially make his way onto the fourth team of his young career for next season.