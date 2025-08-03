Utah Jazz May Not Be Done This NBA Offseason
This NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz have ensured to remain active in renovating this roster for the 2025-26 campaign ahead, both by shipping out various veteran names from last season, while adding a couple of new young faces in the process to help further push the needle forward on this rebuild.
However, even with most of this offseason wrapped up and the Jazz's roster looking relatively prepared for the year ahead, some still see Utah's summer as possibly unfinished.
CBS Sports' James Herbert recently outlined six teams around the league who have work left to do before next season gets underway, where the Jazz landed among those mentioned, mostly because of two standout players on the roster: Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.
"Utah's 15-man roster is full -- for now. There hasn't been much buzz about Lauri Markkanen trades lately, but there's another floor-spacing big man on the team who will likely go elsewhere: Kevin Love," Herbert wrote. "The former All-Star turns 37 in September and is on a $4.2 million expiring contract. He was acquired as part of the Norman Powell–John Collins deal, and he doesn't make much sense on the rebuilding Jazz. If the front office can't find a suitable trade, Love could get a buyout."
"Acquired in the same trade, Kyle Anderson is five years younger than Love and is owed $18.9 million over the next two seasons. I'm not saying Utah will flip Anderson, but it is fair to assume he is available. The reason the Jazz are listed here, though, is not that they might part ways with a veteran or two. They're listed here because, aside from the Nets, they have more spending power than any other team in the league. The Collins deal gave them a $26.6 million trade exception, and they can use it without getting anywhere near the first apron."
In the case of both Love and Anderson, both have a realistic shot to not suit up in a Jazz uniform once the season tips off depending on how the coming weeks develop in Utah.
For Love, he's been rumored to be interested in a "glamour market" if bought out from the Jazz before next season, perhaps with the Los Angeles Lakers being prime suitors in the mix to host him. In order to do so, Utah would have to hash out an agreement to buy out Love's expiring deal worth $4.1 million dollars– something the Jazz would likely be willing to make happen.
For Anderson, he emerges as more of a trade candidate worth watching, as the veteran forward sits with two years, $18 million remaining on his contract. The state of the market around the league may keep his services in Utah for the time being, but if any team were interested in a move with the Jazz that had to include his name, don't expect Utah to hold him out of those talks.
It's definitely possible for the Jazz to hold their cards heading into next year without any moves made from now until October's tip-off, but don't be shocked if Austin Ainge and Co. aren't done with their offseason shuffling just yet.