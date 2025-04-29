Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Linked to Surprise Trade Suitor
Despite the Utah Jazz's strong-armed efforts to keep star Lauri Markkanen in the fold and on the roster for the foreseeable future, it hasn't stopped a few trade proposals and ideas from coming to form following a bumpy 17-win season in the books from their 2024-25 campaign.
Utah still stands a few steps away from contending at a high level in a tough Western Conference. As a result, some have pounded the table for a potential next step in their rebuild as trading away a veteran, All-Star-level piece in Markkanen to collect more assets for their future, while sending the 27-year-old to a better situation, even with his expressed confidence in the Jazz's core moving forward.
In a world where the Jazz were to take interest in a potential deal surrounding Markkanen, Bleacher Report's Eric Picnus sees a surprise suitor being the Phoenix Suns, likely as a moving piece in a more substantial Kevin Durant trade with the Houston Rockets.
"Utah is a long way from contending, and the heavy investment in Markkanen doesn't match the age range of the rest of the long-term roster," Picnus wrote. "The Jazz would likely want youth and draft picks in exchange for Markkanen, and the Houston Rockets have plenty to offer. B/R recently explored a potential three-team swap where younger players like Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore relocate to Utah, while Markkanen heads to the still-trying-to-win Suns. Depending on the path Phoenix locks in moving forward, the Jazz may be able to find a profit.
Again, odds are Markkanen stays in the mix for the Jazz for at least one more season, especially if Utah can't get the return they want for his services after a down year.
But, if Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office want to get bold, playing facilitator in a blockbuster to send Durant to Houston while shipping out Markkanen, there's a ton of interesting assets Utah could land from the Rockets in a potential deal.
In a group that includes Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., or even one of Houston's more premier players, leading to their two-seed finish in the West this season, the Rockets would have some of the better pieces the Jazz could land if they wanted to send Markkanen elsewhere.
However, in such a scenario, Markkanen may inevitably end up in Phoenix while Houston tries their hand to land a bigger fish.
With the current landscape of the Jazz's offseason plans and Markkanen's reinforced trust in the franchise, it's hard to see Utah eager to send their $250 million man elsewhere less than a year after signing his new contract. Yet, with an unpredictable executive like Ainge at the helm, he's proven to make some bold moves in the past to ship out other stars, whether it be in Utah or elsewhere.
Don't bet on a Markkanen trade coming to fruition this summer, but don't totally count it out, either.