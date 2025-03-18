Jazz Announce Lauri Markkanen Official Status vs. Bulls
The Utah Jazz will have a bit of health on their side in Monday night's contest vs. the Chicago Bulls.
According to the Jazz's newest injury report update, Lauri Markkanen is listed as active vs. the Bulls after being previously questionable due to a back injury.
Markkanen joins alongside other previously questionable names on the injury report in Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George, both of which looking to be available ahead of tip-off.
Markkanen's extended absence last week, notably against the Washington Wizards, landed the Jazz a $100,000 fine for violating the NBA's Player Participation Policy. However, since that punishment was dealt out, Markkanen has yet to miss a night of action for Utah.
Markkanen has remained a vital piece of the Jazz despite his up-and-down third season with the team, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 46 games played.
Yet, since his return from the extended back injury, the 27-year-old has had a slow start back to the lineup, averaging 15.3 points on 37.7% shooting from the field throughout. Perhaps a home date against his former team in the Bulls presents an ideal opportunity for the All-Star talent to get back on track for the remaining stretch run of the season.
Tip-off for Bulls vs. Jazz arrives at 7 PM MT.
